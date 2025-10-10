Trump officials not giving up on deporting Abrego Garcia to West African nation despite resistance

GREENBELT, Md. — The Trump administration is pushing again to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was mistakenly sent to El Salvador, and hasn't given up on moving him to Eswatini or Ghana even though both have rejected the idea, an immigration official told a judge Friday.

Abrego Garcia has challenged efforts to re-deport him to a third country after the government admitted that a previous order prevents his deportation to his home country of El Salvador. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said recently that it plans to deport him to the southern African country of Eswatini.

The case has come to represent the bitter partisan struggle over the President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration policy and mass deportation agenda.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis in Maryland will decide whether Abrego Garcia should remain in custody or be released from immigration detention while his challenge moves forward. She ordered government officials to explain the steps they have taken to remove Abrego Garcia to another country.

An ICE official told the judge during a hearing Friday that the government was continuing to talk with officials in Eswatini about sending him there even though the country rejected the idea this week.

He said his understanding is that the administration also was still in discussions with Ghana. However, Ghana’s foreign minister, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, posted on social media Friday that the nation will not accept Abrego Garcia.

Abrego Garcia could be removed within 72 hours if the judge allows it and once the administration receives approval from a third country, said John Schultz, a deputy assistant director who helps oversee removals for ICE.

“We could quickly operationalize the removal,” Schultz said.

Abrego Garcia's attorneys have charged that the Republican administration is trying to illegally use the immigration system to punish him after the embarrassment of his mistaken deportation.

Meanwhile, attorneys in criminal court in Tennessee have made similar claims about retribution in the human smuggling charges brought against Abrego Garcia in June on the day he was returned to the U.S. from El Salvador. The Tennessee judge has concluded that Abrego Garcia's prosecution may be an illegal retaliation after he successfully sued the Trump administration over his deportation.

The smuggling charges stem from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee. Abrego Garcia was not charged at the time, and agents did not begin investigating the stop until earlier this year after his wife sued over his deportation.

At a Friday hearing in Nashville, U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw said he will hear evidence on the motion to dismiss the charges on Nov. 3.

In addition, defense attorneys said they intend to file a motion asking that statements unrelated to the smuggling charges be removed from the indictment. Attorney Jenna Dabbs cited allegations that her client is a member of the MS-13 gang as an example of the extraneous accusations that are not relevant to the actual charges.

Trump administration officials have waged a relentless public relations campaign against Abrego Garcia, repeatedly referring to him as a member of MS-13, among other things, despite the fact he has not been convicted of any crimes.

___

Loller reported from Nashville, Tenn.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.