Trump picks right-wing lawyer and podcaster who promoted 2020 election lies as watchdog agency head

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick to lead a federal watchdog agency is a former right-wing podcast host who has praised criminally charged influencer Andrew Tate as a “extraordinary human being" and promoted the false claim that the 2020 election was rigged.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Paul Ingrassia would lead the Office of Special Counsel, an agency dedicated to protecting whistleblowers that is also responsible for enforcing the Hatch Act, which restricts the partisan political activities of government workers.

Trump described Ingrassia in a social media post on Thursday as a “highly respected attorney, writer and Constitutional Scholar.” Ingrassia was most recently working as the White House liaison for Homeland Security after briefly serving in the liaison position at the Justice Department.

Ingrassia called his nomination the “highest honor.” Ingrassia didn't immediately respond to a message on Friday.

“As Special Counsel, my team and I will make every effort to restore competence and integrity to the Executive Branch — with priority on eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal workforce and revitalize the Rule of Law and Fairness in Hatch Act enforcement,” Ingrassia wrote on social media.

Ingrassia worked for a law firm whose clients included Andrew and Tristan Tate, the influencer brothers charged in Britain and Romania with rape and human trafficking. Ingrassia has described Andrew Tate, the former professional kickboxer and self-described misogynist, as an "extraordinary human being" and "the ancient ideal of excellence."

“It is for this reason that he and his brother have become public enemies number one and two in the eyes of the Matrix, the deep state, and the satanic elite that attempt to systematically program and oppress all men from womb-to-tomb – a form of communism that not even Karl Marx, in his wildest dreams, could have imagined,” Ingrassia wrote in a 2023 social media post.

Ingrassia that same year published a Substack post titled "Free Nick Fuentes," criticizing then-Twitter's decision to suspend the account of the far-right activist who has used his online platform to spew antisemitic and white supremacist rhetoric. Ingrassia was seen in 2024 at a rally where Fuentes spoke, The Intercept reported.

Ingrassia previously told NPR that he did not intend to go the impromptu Fuentes rally, which was near another event, adding: "I had no knowledge of who organized the event, observed for 5-10 minutes, then left."

The day after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, Ingrassia wrote on social media: “This ‘war’ is yet another psyop to distract Americans from celebrating Columbus Day.” Days later, he wrote: “I think we could all admit at this stage that Israel/Palestine, much like Ukraine before it, and BLM before that, and covid/vaccine before that, was yet another psyop."

Ingrassia has also promoted the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, publishing a piece in November that argued that Trump's win over Kamala Harris proved "beyond all doubt" that the 2020 race was "fraudulent."

The Office of Special Counsel is an independent agency separate from Justice Department special counsels, who are appointed by the attorney general for specific investigations, like Jack Smith. Trump in February fired the previous special counsel, Hampton Dellinger, leading to a legal battle.

A federal judge in Washington initially ruled that Dellinger's firing was illegal, but a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit later ruled that the Trump administration could replace Dellinger while the legal battle played out. Dellinger ultimately abandoned his fight to get his job back, acknowledging that he was facing likely long odds before the Supreme Court.

