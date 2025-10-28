Trump says he'd love a third term. House Speaker Johnson says there's 'no path'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's musings about a potential third-term bid for the White House have run up against at least one obstacle: House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson, the Republican leader who has built his career by drawing closer to Trump, said they have discussed the issue, but the speaker held the line against a Constitution-bending third term.

"I don't see a path for that," Johnson said Tuesday at his daily press conference at the Capitol, on day 28 of the federal government shutdown.

Johnson said he thinks Trump understands the situation: “He and I have talked about the constrictions of the Constitution.”

The speaker described how the Constitution's 22nd Amendment does not allow for a third presidential term and changing that, with a new amendment, would be a cumbersome, decade-long process winning over states and votes in Congress.

“But I can tell you that we are not going to take our foot off the gas pedal,” he said. “We’re going to deliver for the American people, and we’ve got a great run ahead of us — we're going to have four strong years.”

The speaker's remarks come as Trump, just 10 months in office in his second term, is testing the powers of the presidency in new and often jarring ways — and repeatedly has raised the idea of trying to stay in power at the White House.

Hats blazing "Trump 2028" are passed out as souvenir keepsakes to lawmakers and others visiting the White House, and Trump's former 2016 campaign manager-turned-podcaster Stephen Bannon has revived the idea of a third Trump term.

Trump told reporters Monday on Air Force One on his trip to Japan that he'd love to run again.

"I would love to do it," the president said.

Trump went on to say that his Republican Party has great options for the next presidential election — in Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, who was traveling with him, and Vice President JD Vance, who visited with senators at the Capitol on Tuesday.

“All I can tell you is we have a great group of people,” Trump said.

Pressed if he was ruling out a third-term bid, Trump demurred. Asked about a strategy where he could run as vice president, which would be allowed under the laws, and then work himself in the presidency, he dismissed the idea as “too cute.”

“You'd be allowed to do that, but I wouldn’t do that,” he said.

“The people wouldn’t like that — it’s too cute — it wouldn’t be right.”

The chit chat comes as Trump, in his words and actions, is showing just how far he can push the presidency — and daring anyone to stop him.

He is sending National Guard troops to cities over the objections of several state governors; accepting untold millions in private donations to pay the military and fund the new White House ballroom, picking winners and losers in the government shutdown.

Johnson, the Louisiana Republican who rose swiftly to become House speaker with Trump's blessing, dismissed worries about a potential third term as “hair on fire” by the president's critics.

“He has a good time with that, trolling the Democrats," Johnson said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.