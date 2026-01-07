Trump seeks $6.2 million in legal fees from Fani Willis' office over election interference case

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump is seeking more than $6.2 million in attorney fees and costs from the Fulton County District Attorney's office stemming from the election interference case brought against him and others that was recently dismissed.

Georgia state legislators last year passed a law that says that if a prosecutor is disqualified from a case because of their own improper conduct and the case is then dismissed, anyone charged in that case is entitled to recoup “all reasonable attorney's fees and costs incurred” in their defense.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office were removed from the case over an "appearance of impropriety" created by a romantic relationship she had with the special prosecutor she chose to lead the case. The prosecutor who took over the case late last year dismissed it in November.

“In accordance with Georgia law, President Trump has moved the Court to award reasonable attorney fees and costs incurred in his defense of the politically motivated, and now rightfully dismissed, case brought by disqualified DA Fani Willis,” Steve Sadow, Trump's lead attorney in Georgia, said in a statement.

The Associated Press has reached out to representatives for Willis seeking comment.

