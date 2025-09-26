Trump swings by the Ryder Cup, soaking up fans’ love after vowing revenge on more of his enemies

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — (AP) — President Donald Trump started Friday by warning that more of his enemies will face prosecution, shaking the foundations of the American justice system by treating it as a tool of political retribution.

And then he jetted off to the Ryder Cup to enjoy the rest of the day as the golfer-in-chief, watching the U.S. compete against Europe as the sun shined and the crowd cheered.

It was the latest example of how Trump seizes the attention that comes along with high-profile sporting events, putting his personal imprint on activities that have existed for generations as largely nonpartisan affairs.

Standing on the tee box in white golf shoes and a dark suit, the Republican president led spectators in a "USA!" chant a day after James Comey, the former FBI director, became the first former senior government official involved in one of Trump's chief grievances to face prosecution. Trump had demanded the prosecution out of anger over Comey's role in the Russia investigation during his first term, and even replaced an experienced U.S. attorney in Virginia to ensure the case moved forward.

A warm welcome for Trump

Even as he pushes the bounds of the presidency in his second term, Trump still found a warm welcome at the Ryder Cup. The crowd, many of whom endured lengthy security delays, chanted "USA! USA!" as Air Force One flew low over the closing holes at the Bethpage Black course, a show of force that he used on the campaign trail with his private plane and has continued with his government-issued ride.

When Trump stepped away from the course after watching the afternoon fourball matches tee off, some people in the stands behind him chanted “48,” a suggestion that they want the 45th and 47th president to serve an unconstitutional third term.

“He’s doing a hell of a job for the country," said Phil Dunn of Pittsburgh. “He’s trying to bring people together."

As for Comey, Dunn said, “it was treasonous what he did.” After prosecutors targeted Trump while he was out of office — for keeping classified documents, for trying to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election and for paying hush money to a porn star — “this is what you get back,” Dunn said.

Comey is charged with making a false statement to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding. He said he will fight the charges, describing them as a consequence of standing up to Trump.

Golf has always been something of a refuge for Trump. He owns several courses and visits often on the weekends to play and hold meetings. On the day the 2020 election was called for Joe Biden, he played a round in Virginia, ensconced in a bubble of adulation despite voters' rejection.

The ‘People's Country Club'

This year's Ryder Cup represented a synthesis at the heart of Trump's political appeal as a billionaire with populist tastes. Although golf has a reputation as an elitist sport, Bethpage, on Long Island, is known as the "People's Country Club," and it's one of the few public courses to host professional tournaments. The course is about 27 miles (44 kilometers) east of Manhattan, in a suburban county that Trump won in 2024.

The Ryder Cup draws a patriotic scene since it pits American players against Europeans. Over-the-top attire — red-white-and-blue overalls, bald eagle shirts and even tricorner hats — are common sights.

“Now Watergate does not bother me,” Lynyrd Skynyrd sang over the loudspeaker. “Does your conscience bother you? Tell the truth.”

The president arrived through a tunnel beneath the grandstand, an announcer heralding his arrival. The crowd roared and broke into more “USA!” chants. European fans countered with “Ole!” but were quickly drowned out. Trump saluted as New York City firefighter Bryan Robinson sang the national anthem. The crowd erupted again as a quartet of military jets raced across the sky.

He then watched from behind a glass barrier near the first tee and the 18th green as the day's second round of matches got underway.

Trump left his perch to greet U.S. captain Keegan Bradley, who gave him a thumbs-up and bowed to him. Bradley also did an imitation of the arm-pumping dance that Trump made famous on the campaign trail and several players, including U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun, followed suit.

Trump has often harnessed the platform of sports to broaden his reach in American culture. His armored limousine led drivers on two ceremonial laps at the Daytona 500, and already this month he mingled with the New York Yankees in their locker room and attended the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

Sports will become more central to Trump's presidency

Sports will only become more central to his presidency. The U.S. is hosting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the World Cup next year, along with Canada and Mexico. Trump has suggested reshaping the schedule for the soccer tournament to mesh with his political agenda by moving matches away from U.S. cities that he deems unsafe.

Some of the cities, he said recently in the Oval office, are “run by radical left lunatics," and he's proposed expanding deployments of National Guard troops. He added that “if I think it isn’t safe, we’ll move it to a different city.”

Little of these controversies were on people's minds at Bethpage on Friday.

Jody Erwin, of Houston, wore a Captain America costume and a red American flag hat from Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. Erwin played the course on Wednesday, his first time there, and was excited that Trump was attending the Ryder Cup.

“He supports golf. He loves golf,” Erwin said. "That’s his whole deal.”

Erwin brushed off the idea that golf has been a safe space for someone like the president, saying, “I don’t think he can ever relax.”

Peter Bruce, who attended from London while decked out in Europe's blue-and-yellow colors, was less enthusiastic.

“It’s not about him, it’s about those 12 players for each team out there,” Bruce said. “It would be better if he decided not to come.”

David Ferraro of Babylon, New York, wore a “Make America Great Again” hat to the tournament and wanted to sit as close to Trump as possible.

“The more times you can see the president, the more access you get to a president, the better,” Ferraro said.

___

AP Ryder Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/ryder-cup

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.