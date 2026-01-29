Trump's pick to lead the NSA vows to follow the law if confirmed

WASHINGTON — The Army general tapped to lead the U.S. National Security Agency assured lawmakers Thursday that he will follow the Constitution and the law when it comes to using the NSA's powerful surveillance tools.

Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd, if confirmed by the Senate, would also run the Pentagon's Cyber Command, giving him a critical role in the nation's offensive and defensive cyber operations.

The NSA has been without a permanent director since President Donald Trump fired Gen. Tim Haugh last year. The questions at Rudd's confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee reflected concerns about whether Trump has politicized the use of federal law enforcement and security programs to target his critics and political opponents.

Rudd has held senior roles in Army special forces, has served in Iraq and Afghanistan and is now the deputy commander of the Indo-Pacific Command. He told senators that the NSA's mission is critical to protecting the lives of service members and the success of their missions while also keeping the homeland safe from espionage and digital threats.

Rudd assured skeptical Democrats that he would follow the law if asked to turn the NSA's spying programs against Americans simply because of their speech or political beliefs, something forbidden by federal law.

“If you are directed to target people in the United States for surveillance, will you insist that there be a judicial warrant?” asked Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat.

“If confirmed, I will absolutely commit to executing the foreign intelligence mission of the NSA in accordance with the authorities it has been given and within all applicable laws,” Rudd said in response.

The NSA focuses on cybersecurity, digital surveillance and cryptography programs for American national security and works closely with other intelligence agencies and the Pentagon. Its importance has grown in recent years as the internet and digital technology created new opportunities for intelligence gathering as well as new threats from China, Russia and other adversaries.

Lawmakers also demanded assurances that he would inform them of any efforts by the White House to change surveillance policies without congressional consent.

Senators from both parties said they believe Rudd's nomination will be confirmed by the entire Senate. A date for the vote on his nomination has not been announced.

