US military death toll in Iran war rises to 14 after Navy pilot death this month

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military's official tally of deaths in the Iran war has risen to 14 service members, with the death of a Navy pilot in a helicopter crash in early July in the Arabian Sea.

The number of wounded troops from the conflict also has grown to more than 400 as of Monday. Capt. Tim Hawkins, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said the majority of them suffered traumatic brain injuries.

The Navy initially described the July 1 crash as an emergency landing and said there was “no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action.” The remaining three sailors aboard the helicopter were rescued shortly after the mishap.

The Pentagon’s war casualty count added one non-hostile death in July. It is the first death recorded since 13 service members were killed in separate incidents in March at the beginning of the war.

The first was an Iranian drone strike on a command center in Kuwait that killed six soldiers. Then one soldier died more than a week after initially being wounded in an attack on the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. Six more service members were killed when a KC-135 refueling aircraft supporting U.S. military operations against Iran crashed in Iraq.

A total of 414 service members have been wounded, including a U.S. Air Force member added Monday. While Iran and the U.S. have resumed strikes, it is unclear if that is what led to the airman’s injury.

U.S. Central Command didn't offer any details on the specific airman. But traumatic brain injuries that have defined most of the injuries in the war are an increasingly persistent problem among combat forces, especially those subjected to missile strikes and explosions that hit nearby.

While the injury, along with post-traumatic stress disorder, has become one of the signature wounds among veterans of the post-9/11 era, the impact on troops, especially long-term, are still poorly understood.

When asked Monday for the latest figures of seriously wounded troops, Maj. Emma Thompson, a U.S. Central Command spokeswoman, said she had no update and reiterated that “almost all” of those injured have returned to duty. She also didn’t say how many service members have been wounded enough to need evacuation from the region.

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