US VP Pence honors Martin Luther King Jr. at church service

Members of the congregation of the Holy City Church of God In Christ dance in the aisle during a church service that was attended by Vice President Mike Pence Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Pence spoke at the church service in remembrance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the day before the federal holiday named after the civil rights leader. Pence says King touched the hearts of millions of Americans and his words continue to inspire. Pence acknowledged the nation's deep divide and says Americans must rededicate themselves to the ideals that King advanced. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) (Patrick Lantrip)