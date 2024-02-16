Politics

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won't run for president in 2024

Election 2024 Manchin FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during the Politics and Eggs event, Jan. 12, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Manchin announced Friday, Feb. 16, that he is not running for president, according to his spokesman Jon Kott. Manchin is not running for reelection in 2024. His Senate seat in a heavily Republican state is expected to be a prime pickup opportunity for the GOP. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (Charles Krupa/AP)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said Friday that he is not running for president, according to his spokesman Jon Kott.

Manchin announced his decision in a speech at West Virginia University.

The centrist Democrat who often bucked his party's leadership had been considering a run for the presidency and had said he thought it would be clear by March if there was a path for a third-party candidate this year.

Manchin is not running for reelection in 2024. His Senate seat in a heavily Republican state is expected to be a prime pickup opportunity for the GOP.

