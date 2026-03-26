Quadruple amputee cornhole player waives extradition hearing in fatal shooting case

CHARLOTESVILLE, Va. — A professional cornhole player who's also a quadruple amputee waived his right to an extradition hearing on Thursday, as authorities seek to move him from Virginia to Maryland, where he faces charges of fatally shooting a passenger in the front seat of a car he was driving during an argument.

Dayton James Webber, who is in police custody, took part in a court hearing in Charlottesville, Virginia, through a video call, wearing a bright green jumpsuit.

Alexander Goodman, Webber’s attorney, declined to comment. It's unclear when Webber will return to Maryland.

“I am trying to go back to Maryland,” said Webber, who was calm during the short hearing.

Webber was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice by police in Albemarle County, where police arrested him after the shooting in Charles County, Maryland, on Sunday night.

Webber, 27, was featured by ESPN in 2023 in a story of inspiration, noting he rode dirt bikes, wrestled and played football before becoming a professional cornhole player. In the same year, he wrote an essay for the Today show about how he became a professional competitor.

Webber allegedly shot Bradrick Michael Wells, 27, of Waldorf, after a heated argument, according to police charging documents.

Maryland police say Webber pulled over after the shooting in La Plata, Maryland, and asked two passengers in the back of the car to help pull the victim out, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said. The witnesses refused, got out of the car and flagged down police officers.

Webber fled with the victim still in the car, the sheriff’s office said. Two hours later, a resident in Charlotte Hall, about a 10-mile (16-kilometer) drive away, reported a body in a yard. Officers found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

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