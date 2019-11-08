Recall alert: 103K pounds ground beef recalled due to plastic contamination

A company based out of New Jersey is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on a recall of more than 130,000 pounds of raw ground beef.
The affected beef could be contaminated with plastic, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, announced Thursday.
The beef was produced by Rastelli Bros., Inc. between Oct. 3 and Oct. 15.
The beef was sold with the establishment number EST. 7877-A in the USDA inspection mark and shipped to distribution centers in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland before being sent to retail stores.
Affected by the recall are:
- Nature's Rancher 100% grass-fed organic ground beef 85% lean, 15% fat, 16-ounce vacuum-sealed packages with case codes of 9276, 9283, 9287 or 9288 with use or freeze by dates of Oct. 24, Oct. 31, Nov. 4, Nov. 7 and Nov. 11.
- Nature's Rancher 100% grass-fed organic ground beef 93% lean, 7% fat, 16-ounce vacuum-sealed packages with case codes of 9276, 9283, 9287 or 9288 with use or freeze by dates of Oct. 24, Oct. 31, Nov. 4, Nov. 7 and Nov. 11.
If you have the affected beef, do not eat it; throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.
If you have any questions, call Rastelli Bros. at 856-803-1100.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}