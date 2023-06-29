Townsend Farms Inc. Voluntarily Recalling Specific Frozen Fruit Products Because of Possible Listeria monocytogenes Contamination

Townsend Farms Inc. of Fairview, Oregon out of an abundance of caution is voluntarily recalling specific frozen fruit products linked to mango chunks supplied by SunOpta (Sunrise Growers) due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
Action News Jax Now
Townsend Farms Inc. of Fairview, Oregon out of an abundance of caution is voluntarily recalling specific frozen fruit products linked to mango chunks supplied by SunOpta (Sunrise Growers) due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.