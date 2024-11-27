Residents file lawsuit against Kentucky plant that exploded in neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Two neighbors of a Kentucky plant that was the site of a massive explosion are suing the company, saying the blast earlier this month damaged their homes and caused emotional trauma.

Edward Roberts and Ana Carolina Gomez Bridge filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Givaudan Flavors Corporation and its parent company, Givaudan U.S. They say the company was negligent leading up to the Nov. 12 explosion of a cooking vessel inside the plant that destroyed the building, killed two workers and flung debris into nearby yards and homes. The two residents live in the same home that backs up to the plant.

“Givaudan failed miserably to operate their business responsibly, and the consequences were catastrophic," Tad Thomas, a Louisville lawyer representing the two residents, said in a media release.

The company has said they are liable for damages to the surrounding homes. The company's president, Ann Leonard, said in a community meeting last week that it is likely the plant will be moved out of the neighborhood and rebuilt elsewhere.

Last week, the family of one of the plant workers who died in the blast hired lawyers who said they are exploring a lawsuit. Another lawsuit filed against the company last week was from a food delivery driver who was in the area when the explosion happened. Charles Fowler said in the lawsuit that the blast triggered post-traumatic stress disorder from his service during the Iraq war.

Dozens of homes around the plant had their windows shattered, and the percussion from the blast knocked pictures off walls and cracked drywall in some homes. Some residents at the community meeting told the company their children were traumatized by the sound.

In 911 calls obtained by The Associated Press this week, residents complain of a loud sound and smoke after the afternoon explosion.

In one call, a woman reported that she heard “some sort of explosion” outside her home. “It shook the house,” she said.

In another call, a man reported that “a building just like exploded nearby” and described in detail what he heard and saw.

“There was a huge blast,” he said. “The lights flickered and there’s a bunch of smoke coming out of” the plant. “It smells like something blew up,” he added.

According to the latest lawsuit, Roberts was in the basement when the blast happened, knocking out windows and causing foundation damage. Both Roberts and Bridge said they “have been experiencing physical pain and suffering,” and Bridge “has suffered severe emotional distress, requiring her to pursue necessary therapeutic care and treatment,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also says that employees had warned the company about the vessel overheating, but Givaudan failed to take any corrective action and continued operations.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.