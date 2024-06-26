Scattered storms continuing the rest of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather team is tracking scattered storms which are expected to continue into the evening.

Where storms occur, expect a period of very heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

For Thursday and Friday, scattered storms will develop by midday, west of Jacksonville then move rather quickly eastward through the afternoon. They are expected to reach the beaches by 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Storms become a little more widely scattered and mainly later in the afternoon into the evening over the weekend.

It will be hot with afternoon temperatures reaching the 90s each day. Feel-like temperatures will be between 100 and 107 degrees.

RIGHT NOW: Mix of clouds & sun with scattered showers & storms moving east.

THE TROPICS: (1) a tropical wave over the Central Caribbean has *some* potential for slow development over the Western Caribbean by late week into the weekend but stays far from Florida. (2) A wave over the Eastern Atlantic has some potential for *possible* longer range development a little either way of the 4th of July as it moves into the Caribbean… (3) Another tropical wave will follow moving west off of Africa

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Scattered evening showers/storms… partly cloudy. Low: 74

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered midday/afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 95

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered SE Ga. evening storms… partly cloudy. Low: 73

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered midday/afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 93

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storm. High: 93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 93

MONDAY: Partly sunny/hot with a few afternoon storms. High: 94

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon & t’storms. High: 94

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny/hot with a few afternoon showers & storms. High: 95

