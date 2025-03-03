Sebastian 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Sebastian, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 82 °F on Wednesday, while the low is 54 °F on Friday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.

NWS Melbourne FL has issued a beach hazards statement until Monday at 03:00 AM.

Monday, March 3

- High of 71 °F, low of 63 °F (62% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:44 AM, sunset at 6:23 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 72 °F, low of 67 °F (64% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 6:24 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 82 °F, low of 67 °F (59% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:42 AM, sunset at 6:24 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 69 °F, low of 58 °F (33% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:41 AM, sunset at 6:25 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 72 °F, low of 54 °F (43% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:40 AM, sunset at 6:25 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 80 °F, low of 60 °F (49% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:38 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 80 °F, low of 60 °F (69% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (3 mm of rain)

- Strong breeze (25 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:37 AM, sunset at 6:27 PM