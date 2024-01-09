SEC chair denies a bitcoin ETF has been approved, says account on X was 'compromised'

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday that a post on from the agency's account on X announcing that the securities regulator had approved the trading of exchange-traded funds holding bitcoin was “unauthorized,” and that the agency's account had been “compromised.”

The initial announcement brought a brief moment of joy to cryptocurrency investors, who had driven up the price of bitcoin in recent months in anticipation of the approval of a bitcoin ETF. The ETF would provide a a way to invest in bitcoin without having to buy the cryptocurrency outright on a crypto exchange such as Binance or Coinbase.

But soon after the initial post on X appeared, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said on his personal account that the SEC's Twitter account was compromised and “The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products.”

The price of bitcoin swung from about $46,730 to hear $48,000 after the unauthorized post hit, and then dropped to around $45,200 after the SEC's denial. It's was trading close to $45,670 at 5;15 p.m. ET.

It was unclear how the SEC's social media accounts were compromised. Shortly after Gensler's statement, it appeared that the SEC had gotten control over its account.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.