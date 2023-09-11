Sentencing announced in Brunswick 2020 Red Carpet Lounge shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Glynn County Superior Court Judge announced on Mon., Sept. 11, that Dillion Andrews, 29, Townsend, Ga., was sentenced to 4 years in prison, 16 years’ probation and ordered to pay over $178,000 in restitution.

Action News Jax reported on the guilty verdict reached by a jury in June. Andrews was found guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 26, 2020, Andrews and two of his friends were leaving the Red Carpet Lounge on F Street in Brunswick. Andrews, who was intoxicated when leaving the club, passed out in the front seat of a vehicle that was parked down the street.

Bouncers attempted to clear the streets so that dancers could safely leave. An argument began between one of Andrews’ friends and boncer Brandon Heath. Heath hit Davison and a fight started between them. At the same time, another altercation developed between Andrews’ other friends and another bouncer.

Andrews awoke from inside the vehicle and grabbed a semi-auto handgun. He stepped out and fired a warning shot in the air. While this stopped the fights, Andrews fired what he called, “another warning shot” at the victim, whose girlfriend worked at the lounge that night. However, in his testimony at trial, Andrews admitted that he had not seen the victim fight anyone. He also said that the victim was unarmed and was several yards away, walking in his direction.

Andrews’ second shot from the handgun struck the victim in the leg. In what was called a “fight or flight” response, the victim charged at Andrews to protect himself. In the ensuing fight, the victim was shot again, in the chest, arm and other leg.

The victim staggered away and collapsed to the ground. He was rushed to a hospital in Jacksonville where two surgeries resulted in part of one lung being removed. He also suffered nerve damage to his arm that ended his career as an electrician.

Also wounded in the shooting was Andrews’ friend Davison. He was struck by bullets in both legs. Andrews also shot his own finger off during the incident.

The District Attorney’s Office recommended 15 years in prison. Andrews was also sentenced as a first-time offender.

