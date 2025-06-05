Shaq and Iverson team up to revive Reebok from obscurity in the Netflix docuseries 'Power Moves'

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson once clashed on the court in the 2001 NBA Finals, but now the basketball legends are joining forces to revive the Reebok brand they helped make iconic.

In the Netflix docuseries, “Power Moves,” which premiered this week, the Hall of Famers swap jerseys for executive titles, with O'Neal stepping in as president of Reebok Basketball while Iverson takes on the role as vice president. The six-episode series offers a behind-the-scenes look at their mission to spark a cultural resurgence for the classic sneaker company.

O’Neal, standing 7-foot-1, sees himself as a voice for today’s big men. But when it comes to reaching the quick, gritty guards of this generation, he knows there’s no better ambassador than the 6-foot Iverson, whose ’90s signature shoes are still a staple in sneakerhead circles.

“I didn't build Reebok all by myself,” said O'Neal, who won three straight NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and another with the Miami Heat. He signed with Reebok in 1992 and made the brand popular with his first signature shoe, called the Shaq Attaq.

Iverson's signature shoes, The Question and The Answer, were some of the top sellers in the industry. He signed a lifetime endorsement and marketing contract with Reebok in 2001.

“I needed A.I. to be vice president because if you're a guard, you want to see a legendary guard,” he said. "I wanted to do a show that’s not scripted. Not polished. I wanted it to be real work.”

Iverson called documenting his role in helping revitalize Reebok a “full circle moment" while working alongside O'Neal, who he calls “big bro.”

“I get the honor of doing this with (Shaq), having a relationship with him,” said Iverson, the former Philadelphia 76ers guard, who was an 11-time All-Star and won the league’s MVP in 2001 — the same year O'Neal and Iverson faced off in the NBA Finals. Iverson was known for being an undersized guard who played with a supersized heart.

“The type of things I learn from him — on and off the court. He's just a beautiful guy," Iverson said about O'Neal. "He stands up to his faults. The things that he felt he did wrong in life. The way he treats his mom. All that resembles who I am. That makes this special.”

Reebok, founded in 1895, became a household name in the early 1990s, thanks to Boston Celtics guard Dee Brown and his iconic Pump sneakers. The brand took off from there inking major deals with O’Neal and Iverson, partnering with the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB, and even stepping into hip-hop with signature lines for Jay-Z and 50 Cent’s G-Unit.

But Reebok's cultural momentum began to fade after Nike doubled down on star power with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. Adidas bought the company for $3.8 billion in 2006, aiming to better compete with Nike on a global scale.

Instead, Reebok struggled to find its footing, gradually losing its identity in both sports and style.

“Now it's time for us to get Reebok back to prominence," said O'Neal, who played a key role in Reebok's acquisition in 2021 by Authentic Brands Group, where he is a shareholder. “There's all these competitive brands, which is fine. It makes the job harder. But for me, it's all about motivation and trying to build."

"Power Moves" dives into Reebok's strategy for staying relevant, including signing rising stars like WNBA phenom Angel Reese to the brand's first name, image and likeness (NIL) deal. The series also shows how O'Neal leans on a surprising source for insight into today's athletes through his son, Shareef.

Shaq was initially set on creating high-top sneakers, until a visit to a massive Amateur Athletic Union tournament — with nearly 70 courts — sparked a shift. Shareef pulled his dad aside and explained that low tops are the go-to for this generation. It was a lightbulb moment that helped Shaq better understand and connect with modern players.

“I had to realize that my way is not always the right way,” Shaq said. “Sometimes, the best way to be an effective leader is listening to the ones who are really in the trenches.”

Iverson believes he and Shaq can help Reebok bounce back by paying forward the same support and opportunity the brand once gave them.

“We’re going to show our love to the brand that showed us love,” he said. “We’re putting our efforts into what they did in my life. Reebok took care of my family, my friends, me. It was a power move. We’re here to bring it back.”

