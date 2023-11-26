Sierra Leone declares nationwide curfew after gunmen attack military barracks in the capital

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — (AP) — Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio declared a nationwide curfew Sunday after gunmen attacked military barracks in the West African nation's capital, raising fears of a breakdown of order amid a surge of coups in the region.

The unidentified gunmen attacked a military armory within the barracks in the capital, Freetown, early morning, Bio said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that they were driven back by security forces and “calm has been restored.”

“As the combined team of our Security Forces continue to root out the remnant of the fleeing renegades, a nationwide curfew has been declared and citizens are encouraged to stay indoors,” he wrote.

Bio was reelected for a second term in June in a disputed vote in which the main opposition party accused Sierra Leone's electoral commission of conspiring with his party to rig the results.

It was the country’s fifth presidential election since the end of a brutal 11-year civil war — more than two decades ago — which left tens of thousands dead and destroyed the country’s economy.

Bio continues to face criticism because of debilitating economic conditions. Nearly 60% of Sierra Leone’s population of more than seven million are facing poverty, with youth unemployment being one of the highest in West Africa.

