Sneaker soiree fundraiser for fallen firefighter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax’s very own Dawn Lopez was the emcee for the Sneaker Soiree in honor of fallen firefighter Mike Freeland. Guests were asked to wear their favorite sneakers and after five attire.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Mike Freeland Foundation’s mission is to provide educational as well as financial support for future Firefighters and provide mentoring resources to break the cycle of teen parenthood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Mike Freeland Foundation

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to learn more.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.