Son of ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty in US drug trafficking case

CHICAGO — (AP) — A son of notorious Mexican drug kingpin “El Chapo” pleaded guilty Friday to U.S. drug trafficking charges. He is the first of El Chapo’s sons to enter a plea deal.

Prosecutors allege Ovidio Guzman Lopez and his brother, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, ran a faction of the Sinaloa cartel. They became known locally as the "Chapitos," or "little Chapos," and federal authorities in 2023 described the operation as a massive effort to send "staggering" quantities of fentanyl into the U.S.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms charges tied to his leadership role in the cartel. He agreed to postpone his sentencing to a later court date.

As part of a plea agreement, Guzman Lopez admitted to helping oversee the production and smuggling of large quantities of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl into the United States, fueling a crisis that has contributed to tens of thousands of overdose deaths annually. Terms of the deal, including sentencing recommendations or cooperation agreements, were not immediately disclosed.

Earlier that morning, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the "lack of coherence" in American policy toward Mexican cartels, highlighting the disparity between the U.S. government declaring cartels foreign terrorist organizations, but also striking plea deals with their leaders.

Speculation about a deal had percolated for months, as behind-the-scenes negotiations quietly progressed.

The hearing was initially scheduled for Wednesday, but was moved to Friday by U.S. District Judge Sharon Coleman without explanation. Hearings have often been delayed or rescheduled.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez's father, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2019 for his role as the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel, having smuggled mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States over 25 years. The brothers allegedly assumed their father's former role as leaders of the Sinaloa cartel.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez was arrested in Mexico in 2023 and extradited to the United States. He initially pleaded not guilty but signaled in recent months his intent to change his plea.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez and another longtime Sinaloa leader, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, were arrested in July 2024 in Texas after they landed in the U.S. on a private plane. Both men have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges. Their dramatic capture prompted a surge in violence in Mexico’s northern state of Sinaloa as two factions of the Sinaloa cartel clashed.

Associated Press writer Megan Janetsky contributed from Mexico City.

