Sophie Kinsella, author of the millions-selling ‘Shopaholic’ novels, dies at 55

LONDON — Sophie Kinsella, the author behind the popular “Confessions of a Shopaholic,” the million-selling novel about a financial journalist who writes about money matters but fails miserably at managing her own, has died Monday from complications of brain cancer.

Her family confirmed the news. Kinsella, who also published books under her real name Madeleine Wickham, was 55 years old.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.