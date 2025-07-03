Spanish police say Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother have died in a car accident in Spain

MADRID — (AP) — Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother have died in a car accident in Spain, police said Thursday.

The Spanish civil guard confirmed to The Associated Press that Jota and his brother were found dead after their car went off a road near the western city of Zamora.

Police were investigating the causes. They said there were no other vehicles involved.

The 28-year-old Jota and his brother, 25-year-old Andre Silva, both Portuguese players, were in the car.

Jota also played for Portugal’s national team and helped it win the Nations League last month.

Silva played with Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions.

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 and won three major trophies with the Merseyside club — including the Premier League title last season

Jota’s death comes weeks after he married Rute Cardoso and in a social media post wrote, “Yes to forever.”

The AP approached Liverpool for comment but the club had not immediately responded.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.