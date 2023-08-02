St. Johns County Fire Rescue wishes K9 Garrett a very happy birthday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — K9 Garrett of the St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department turned 8 years old today.

K9 Garrett and his handler, BC Brian Mitzel have become quite popular with the community and incoming recruits.

K9 Garrett and his handler BC Brian Mitzel

K9 Garrett





Last year, K9 Garrett got to be a medical student and learn the importance of patient assessments and how to recognize the unique needs of each patient in case of emergency.

