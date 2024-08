Starbucks said Tuesday that CEO Laxman Narasimhan is stepping down after a little more than a year in the job.

The Seattle coffee giant said Brian Niccol, the chairman and CEO of Chiptole, will become Starbucks' chairman and CEO on Sept. 9.

Narasimhan became Starbucks' CEO in March 2023.

