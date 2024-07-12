Stop & Shop closing 32 underperforming grocery stores in the Northeast

Stop & Shop said Friday it will close 32 underperforming grocery stores in the Northeast U.S. by the end of the year.

The chain, which is owned by the Dutch supermarket company Ahold Delhaize, said it will close 10 stores in New Jersey, eight stores in Massachusetts, seven stores in New York, five stores in Connecticut and two stores in Rhode Island.

The company said employees at affected stores would be offered other jobs within the company. Stop & Shop didn't immediately respond when asked how many people are employed at the 32 stores.

Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop's president, said the company decided to close the stores to create a “healthy base for the future growth of our brand.”

Stop & Shop, which got its start in 1914 in Somerville, Massachusetts, operates around 400 grocery stores and has 60,000 employees.

