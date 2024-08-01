China is restricting export of drones that can be used for military purposes and some drone features

BANGKOK — (AP) — China will ban the export of all unregulated civilian drones that can be used for military purposes or in terrorist activities and restrict certain drone features as Beijing faces repeated Western criticism for its stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Commerce Ministry said in a statement Wednesday the decision was made also to prevent the use of drones in “the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” adding that aspects such as infrared imaging equipment lasers for target indication and high-precision inertial measurement equipment will be placed on an export control list.

The ministry also said it was removing temporary restrictions placed on civilian drones. It didn't specify which type, but last year Beijing restricted the exports of long-range drones while citing Russia's war in Ukraine.

The regulations take effect Sept. 1.

Media reports and U.S. government intelligence have frequently said Russia has bought drones from China for military use. In April, U.S. officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive findings said China’s sales to Russia have surged to be used against Ukraine, and that both have been working to jointly produce unmanned aerial vehicles inside Russia.

Drones have become integral in the Russia-Ukraine war.

China is the fourth-largest exporter of weapons in the world, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, after the U.S., France and Russia. The bulk of its exports went to Pakistan, SIPRI data shows, while it also sold arms to states in Asia and Africa.

U.S. security officials have increasingly become concerned about the use of Chinese drones by U.S. government departments.

DJI Technology Co., a Chinese company, is one of the global industry's top producers of drones, used widely across the world.

