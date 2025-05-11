‘Thunderbolts’ and ‘Sinners’ top box office charts once more

Marvel's "Thunderbolts" and Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" dominated the North American box office charts again this weekend.

Now in their second and fourth weekends respectively, the two films had some new competition, including a horror movie, a Kerry Washington action pic, a Josh Hartnett airplane thriller, and a Shakespeare-inspired musical. None of the additions made a significant impact.

“Thunderbolts” took first place, with $33.1 million from theaters in the U.S. and Canada, according to studio estimates Sunday. Internationally, it added $34 million, bringing its global total to $272.2 million. In just two weekends, the Walt Disney Co. release is already the fourth biggest of the year, globally and domestically.

The movie is also faring better than the previous Marvel movie, "Captain America: Brave New World," which took a big dive in its second weekend. The key difference was reviews, which don't always dictate the fate of superhero movies, but good word of mouth has helped "Thunderbolts." The studio also has another big movie coming later this summer in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

"Sinners," meanwhile, crossed the $200 million mark in North American ticket sales this weekend, which is especially notable for an original R-rated movie. It added $21.1 million domestically, and $6.6 million internationally, bringing its global total to $283.3 million. Next weekend, it's also returning to 70mm IMAX screens "by popular demand," IMAX said.

Warner Bros.' other juggernaut, "A Minecraft Movie," has made $409 million domestically and $909.6 million globally in its six weekends in theaters.

Several new movies also opened in wide release this weekend, but none seemed to break through the noise. “Shadow Force,” a Lionsgate action pic with Washington and Omar Sy from “The Grey” filmmaker Joe Carnahan, made $2 million from 2,170 screens. Vertical’s “Flight or Fight,” starring Hartnett as a mercenary on a plane full of assassins, also debuted with an estimated $2 million from 2,153 screens.

In limited release, the Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd movie "Friendship" launched on six screens in New York and Los Angeles and scored the best per-screen average of the year ($75,317) with many sellouts reported. A24 plans to expand the release nationwide over Memorial Day.

Overall, it was a relatively quiet weekend, but thanks to “A Minecraft Movie,” “Sinners” and “Thunderbolts,” the year-to-date box office is up around 16% from last year, according to Comscore data. Compared with 2019, however, it’s down over 32%.

Next week, "Final Destination: Bloodlines" should give the marketplace another jolt before two giants debut over the holiday weekend: "Lilo & Stitch" and "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning."

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.