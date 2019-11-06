  • 'Jeopardy!' teen champ donates $10K to cancer institute in honor of Alex Trebek

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    PORTLAND, Ore. -

    The Oregon native who claimed the $100,000 grand prize in the 2019 "Jeopardy!" Teen Tournament is giving back in a big way.

    >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

    According to KGW-TV, Columbia University student Avi Gupta, 18, paid tribute to the show's host, Alex Trebek, on Monday by donating more than $10,000 to the Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Trebek, 79, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

    In a video posted to the institute's Twitter account, Gupta called Trebek "someone I've looked up to my whole life."

    "It was a dream come true earlier this year to finally join him on the 'Jeopardy!' stage in the 'Jeopardy!' Teen Tournament," he said in the clip. "And I'm honored to be able to make this donation to the Knight Cancer Institute to support him and the millions of other people suffering from pancreatic cancer across the world."

    >> Watch the video here

     

    The Knight Cancer Institute said Gupta's $10,314 donation – $10,000 plus $314 for pi – "will support cutting-edge treatments and research into the early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer underway" at the facility.

    "We’ve all known someone who’s been affected by cancer," Gupta said in a statement. "My hope is to bring everyone together to raise awareness, as well as funds, for early detection research."

    Read more here or here.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories