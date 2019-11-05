0 'Officer Abigail,' beloved Texas girl sworn in as police officer, dies of rare kidney cancer

Abigail Arias, the Texas girl who tugged at heartstrings as she battled a rare kidney cancer and fulfilled her dream of becoming a police officer, died Tuesday morning, her family said. She was 7.

>> Read more trending news

"Officer Abigail" was sworn in as an honorary Freeport police officer in February when she was 6. She later was sworn in as a Texas Ranger, KHOU reported.

Abigail was suffering from Wilms' tumor, a rare kidney cancer in children, KTRK reported.

Rest in Peace | Officer Abigail, Freeport's 7-year-old warrior, passes away https://t.co/nBy9T0qwV4 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 5, 2019

The death of "Officer Arias 758" also was announced in a Facebook post by the Freeport Police Department.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Abigail Arias, the child who became an officer, a change agent for good and today, an Angel," the post read. "Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come."

Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey was the first to make "Officer Abigail" an honorary officer and became her close friend, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Doctors discovered Abigail had a stage 4 Wilms' tumor wrapped around her aorta when she was 4, KHOU reported. The child underwent 80 rounds of chemotherapy to shrink the tumor, but doctors learned Abigail was allergic to one of the therapies used, the television station reported.

We are heartbroken to learn 7-year-old Honorary Officer Abigail Arias has passed following her courageous cancer battle. She had a huge heart, smile & dream of becoming a police officer. Along the way, she touched all our hearts at HPD. Rest in peace sweet Abigail. #AbigailsReach pic.twitter.com/X7ZFb6lbiJ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 5, 2019

The cancer went into remission but returned, spreading to Abigail's lungs. In February, doctors said the cancer was terminal, KHOU reported.

Abigail decided she wanted to fulfill her dream of becoming a police officer, and Garivey made it happen.

"They (the cancer) beat up my body," Abigail said. "So, I want to help the bad guys go away."

On Feb. 7, 2019, Abigail wore a custom-made police uniform and stood on a stepladder as she raised her right hand and took the oath administered by Garivey, KTXS reported.

Several weeks later she was sworn in as a Texas Ranger in a ceremony in Austin, KHOU reported.

Tuesday, Abigail was honored with a police procession in Brazoria County, the television station reported.

"It's both our duty and privilege to embody what Abigail taught us: to live life to the fullest, to never give up hope no matter the odds, to fight 'the bad guys' passionately, and most importantly, to love one another -- and always Stay Relentless!" Garivey wrote on Facebook.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.