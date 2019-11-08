1 dead, several injured in chemical incident at Buffalo Wild Wings in Massachusetts

A Buffalo Wild Wings employee was killed and eight others, including patrons, were hurt after being exposed to a strong cleaning agent.
According to officials, firefighters responded to the restaurant on 15 South Avenue on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a chemical reaction in the kitchen.
BREAKING: 1 worker dead, 6 other workers & customers injured following chemical incident at Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/2PVHbNa6iQ— Mike Saccone (@mikesacconetv) November 8, 2019
At the scene, first responders found an employee who said he felt nauseous after breathing in fumes from the cleaning agent. The man was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition, but was later pronounced dead.
Among those hurt, 2 were employees and six were patrons. They were also taken to an area hospital.
Firefighters evacuated the building and a Tier 1 hazardous material response was called for.
Authorities stress that there is no current threat to the public, but the restaurant will be closed for the night while the investigation continues.
A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson issued the following statement regarding the incident:
"We are shocked and saddened to learn of this horrific accident at our franchise-owned sports bar and are working closely with our franchisee and the authorities while they conduct an investigation. Because the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to share any additional comment at this time. Any further questions will need to be referred to the local authorities."
Please check back for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}