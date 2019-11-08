10 hospitalized after flu vaccine, insulin mix-up at Oklahoma group home

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Ten people at an Oklahoma group home who received insulin shots instead of the flu vaccine were hospitalized Wednesday in what authorities are calling a “medical misadventure,” multiple news outlets reported.
Sgt. Jim Warring with the Bartlesville Police Department told CNN eight of the patients transported for medical care are residents of Jacquelyn House and two are employees. All 10 are expected to recover, the network reported.
“I've never seen where there's been some sort of medical misadventure to this magnitude,” Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said during a news conference.
According to CBS News, a veteran pharmacist in practice for 40 years administered the shots and is cooperating fully with authorities.
“I'm so hopeful that means that this was just a terrible accident. The bigger hope is that all of the patients who are at the hospital make a full recovery,” Roles said.
Jacquelyn House, owned by AbilityWorks of Oklahoma Inc., serves intellectually and developmentally disabled people. The eight residents sickened in the incident represent the Bartlesville site’s full capacity, CNN reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}