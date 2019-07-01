  • 2 men dead after fight during double date, deputies say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -

    Two men were found dead Sunday after a dispute that escalated after a double date, deputies said.

    The men and their girlfriends had gone mudding as part of a date Saturday, The Houston Chronicle reported

    Harris County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene around 3:20 a.m. Sunday and found a man dead in a driveway. 

    The other man lived down the street and when investigators went to his house, he shot himself, the Chronicle reported

    The identities of the men, who were both in their 30s, have not yet been released. 

