2 men dead after fight during double date, deputies say

Two men were found dead Sunday after a dispute that escalated after a double date, deputies said.
The men and their girlfriends had gone mudding as part of a date Saturday, The Houston Chronicle reported.
Harris County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene around 3:20 a.m. Sunday and found a man dead in a driveway.
Shooting scene: @HCSOTexas responded to 3600 blk of Kennington Ct in Huffman. A male has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Motive and circumstances are unknown at this time. An unknown male was spotted fleeing the scene and a search of the area is underway. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/N0R3tFfiRX— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 30, 2019
The other man lived down the street and when investigators went to his house, he shot himself, the Chronicle reported.
The identities of the men, who were both in their 30s, have not yet been released.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}