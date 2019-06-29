2-year-old dies from e. Coli contracted at petting zoo

A 2-year-old boy died Friday after contracting e. Coli at a California petting zoo set up as part of the San Diego County Fair.
The boy was one of four children aged 2 to 13 who were sickened by the bacteria, county officials said. Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the infection. All the children had contact with animals.
Four cases of E.coli bacteria linked to San Diego County Fair. pic.twitter.com/0PhAvcYiSQ— SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) June 29, 2019
"I want to say our hearts, our prayers, our thoughts go out to the family and the friends of this young child. We're devastated,” Tim Fennell, general manager of the fair, said at a news conference, ABC News reported. “It appears that these folks attended the fair between June 8 and June 15 and were involved with contact, possibly, with a livestock animal at the petting zoo. No contamination has to do with food service or food at all.”
The petting zoo has been closed but the rest of the fair will remain open until July 4.
