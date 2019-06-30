5-year-old boy stabbed in back randomly by stranger, police say

NEW YORK - A 5-year-old boy is recovering after being stabbed in the back Sunday by a stranger, police said.
Jesus Felix, 26, walked up to the boy who was walking with his mother in the West Farms section of the Bronx around 1 a.m. and stabbed him, the New York Post reported.
The child was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, The Post reported.
Felix was arrested and charged with assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child and criminal possession of a weapon, WPIX reported.
Police said Felix was hospitalized and is undergoing mental health evaluations, WPIX reported.
