0 63-year-old high school teacher found dead, was charged with having sexual relationship with student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -

Update Nov. 6: A high school teacher recently charged with having a sexual relationship with a student was found dead Wednesday morning, along with her husband, in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Huntersville police.

Officers were called around 8 a.m. to the home of 63-year-old Garinger High School teacher Emma Ogle, who was arrested last week after being accused of having sex with a student.

Detectives said Emma Ogle's husband, 59-year-old Michael Ogle, did not show up for work Wednesday morning and a relative went to the home to check on him. That family member told police she saw Emma Ogle inside the house holding a gun.

Huntersville PD: teacher charged with sex offense with student and her husband are dead in apparent murder suicide pic.twitter.com/nl3YnwL9kW — Mark Becker (@MarkBeckerWSOC9) November 6, 2019

Police were then called to the home, which is on Hambright Road, near Patterson Road, and authorities urged residents to avoid the area while they called in their SWAT team.

Once SWAT officers entered the home, they found both Emma and Michael Ogle dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Huntersville police said.

Investigators said it was unclear when exactly both Emma and Michael Ogle were shot.

Ogle was a career and technical education health occupations teacher. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials said she was suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation.

Original report: A career and technical education health occupations teacher at Garinger High School in Charlotte, North Carolina is facing several charges in connection with having a sexual relationship with a student.

Emma Neil Ogle, 63, of Huntersville, North Carolina was arrested and charged Thursday with having sex with a student, crime against nature with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

She allegedly began a relationship with a 17-year-old in the spring and it got sexual during the summer.

The student reported her to a staff member at Garinger.

Her bond was set at $10,000.

