  • 97-year-old veteran takes first ride in B-17 bomber for Veterans Day

    By: WSBTV.com

    Updated:
    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -

    A 97-year-old Georgia veteran took to the skies for a historic flight Sunday afternoon in honor of Veterans Day.

    >> Read more trending news

    Herman Tannenbaum served in the Air Force during World War II but had never flown in a B-17 bomber until Sunday.

    Tannenbaum was a navigator on the B-24 Mitchell during World War II in the Philippines.

    His ride Sunday was his first in a B-17 bomber. His neighbor helped set up the flight as a way to thank Tannenbaum for his service.

    "I enjoyed it immensely. It was nothing to compare with what we (were) doing in war," he said. "This was interesting. Brought back some memories, and it was a joyful experience."

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories