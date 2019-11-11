97-year-old veteran takes first ride in B-17 bomber for Veterans Day

A 97-year-old Georgia veteran took to the skies for a historic flight Sunday afternoon in honor of Veterans Day.
Herman Tannenbaum served in the Air Force during World War II but had never flown in a B-17 bomber until Sunday.
Tannenbaum was a navigator on the B-24 Mitchell during World War II in the Philippines.
His ride Sunday was his first in a B-17 bomber. His neighbor helped set up the flight as a way to thank Tannenbaum for his service.
"I enjoyed it immensely. It was nothing to compare with what we (were) doing in war," he said. "This was interesting. Brought back some memories, and it was a joyful experience."
