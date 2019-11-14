  • Airport unveils hands-only CPR training kiosk

    Sea-Tac Airport outside of Seattle is unveiling an interactive hands-only CPR training kiosk before the busy holiday travel season.

    The American Heart Association kiosk will give passengers a chance to learn the lifesaving technique, using their hands only, in about five minutes.

    The kiosk has a touchscreen that takes users through an introduction and overview, followed by a practice session using a manikin and a 30-second test.

    Users can select to do the training in English or Spanish and the session is closed captioned.

    The kiosk can be found in the central terminal between concourses B and C.

    It was unveiled Wednesday with a demonstration by members of the Port of Seattle Fire Department.

