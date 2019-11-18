Missing Oregon veteran Andrew Freeman located safe and sound, police say

A veteran who vanished in Oregon has been found safe and sound, police in Hillsboro said Monday in a news release.
Update 12:05 p.m. EST Nov. 18: Police had been looking for Andrew Freeman, 27, after he was last seen leaving his apartment on the morning of Nov. 15. His mother told KATU the U.S. Army veteran had post-traumatic stress disorder.
"Thank you to everyone who kept an eye out for him," Hillsboro police said Monday in a tweet.
Please help us locate a missing person. Andrew Freeman, 27, was last seen leaving his apartment in Hillsboro on the...Posted by Hillsboro Police Department on Saturday, November 16, 2019
According to KATU-TV, Andrew Freeman, 27, of Hillsboro, left home Friday and hasn't been seen since, police said. He was wearing a green cap and burgundy jacket when he disappeared, Freeman's mother told the station.
In a Facebook post Saturday, Hillsboro police said Freeman, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, is traveling in a "blue 2016 Chrysler 300 with Oregon plate D74461." He may be on his way to Georgia, his mom said.
Anyone with information about the case should call 503-629-0111, Hillsboro police said.
