Argument at Mississippi Walmart leads to road-rage stabbing on freeway, police say

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Police have released new information surrounding a Mississippi road-rage incident that led to a stabbing on I-55.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. on I-55 at Goodman Road in Southaven, authorities said.
According to Southaven police, the victim and suspect were involved in an argument at a Walmart beforehand. The two men knew each other and had “prior contact” before the incident, authorities said.
The argument continued, and when they got to the red light at Goodman Road, the situation escalated, police said.
Police said the suspect – Mario Rabara, 37 – got out of his car, stabbed the victim in the stomach and arms, and drove away toward Horn Lake.
Several witnesses were able to provide a description for Rabara. A BOLO was issued by investigators, and he was eventually caught, authorities said.
Rabara is being charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in the DeSoto County Jail without bond.
Police said the victim – who was not identified – is listed in stable condition at Regional One Hospital.
