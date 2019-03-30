  • Big gator: Florida police remove 12-foot, 750-pound reptile

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    JUPITER, Fla. - Police in a South Florida city removed a 12-foot alligator weighing approximately 750 pounds from a commerce park Thursday, WPTV reported.

    Authorities believe the reptile could be close to 100 years old, the television station reported.

    Officers from the Jupiter Police Department responded to a call from a business owner at the Jupiter Commerce Park, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

    “The call came in that somebody spotted a gator so we responded to the area and realized it was a pretty big gator,’’ Kristin Rightler, a public information officer for Jupiter Police, told the newspaper.

    The department posted photographs on its Facebook page of officers and wildlife officials capturing the alligator, which was transported to a “safe place” and released, WPEC reported.

    Photos of the reptile have been shared more than 900 times on Facebook.

     

