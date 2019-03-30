Big gator: Florida police remove 12-foot, 750-pound reptile

JUPITER, Fla. - Police in a South Florida city removed a 12-foot alligator weighing approximately 750 pounds from a commerce park Thursday, WPTV reported.
Authorities believe the reptile could be close to 100 years old, the television station reported.
Officers from the Jupiter Police Department responded to a call from a business owner at the Jupiter Commerce Park, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
“The call came in that somebody spotted a gator so we responded to the area and realized it was a pretty big gator,’’ Kristin Rightler, a public information officer for Jupiter Police, told the newspaper.
The department posted photographs on its Facebook page of officers and wildlife officials capturing the alligator, which was transported to a “safe place” and released, WPEC reported.
Photos of the reptile have been shared more than 900 times on Facebook.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}