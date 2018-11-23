Black Friday 2018: One person shot at Memphis mall

One person was shot at a Tennessee mall Thursday night as hundreds of shoppers crowded the complex to begin their Black Friday shopping..
The Oak Court Mall in Memphis was open from 6 p.m. Thursday until midnight. The shooting occurred at 11 p.m.
The victim was rushed to a hospital and condition is unknown police said.
It is unclear where in the mall the shooting occurred.
