Brian Herrien and Jake Fromm pray for injured photographer at halftime

Georgia photographer Chamberlain Smith left on a stretcher after she took a violent hit from Bulldogs running back Brian Herrien late in the first half during the Georgia-Auburn matchup Saturday afternoon. At halftime, Herrien and Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm prayed for Smith, according to CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl.
Erdahl also reported Herrien was very shaken by the collision and that Smith is an intern at UGA Sports.
The collision caused nearly a 10-minute delay, as a medical team moved Smith onto a stretcher and carried her off the field. Watching on television, it didn't look like the photographer was moving much, if at all, during that time. Erdahl confirmed that she wasn't moving and just regained consciousness as she was moved onto the stretcher.
At halftime, Smith was transferred to a local hospital. Watch a replay of the hit below:
Scary scene at #UGAvsAUB— Nick Cole (@NickColeSports) November 16, 2019
Appears a photographer was knocked unconscious pic.twitter.com/GgTJrWeyQd
Based on the replay, Smith could have been knocked out by either her head hitting Herrien or from the whiplash of her head making hard contact with the ground.
On the next play after the delay, Herrien caught another pass for a touchdown to put the Bulldogs ahead, 14-0. Georgia took that lead into halftime, but many are now likely just as concerned for Smith as the result in the game.
