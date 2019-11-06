0 Carolina Panthers place QB Cam Newton on injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers said Tuesday quarterback Cam Newton has been placed on injured reserve.

The announcement comes days after Newton reportedly traveled to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to visit a foot specialist, WSOC reported.

Newton has not played since aggravating a Lisfranc injury to his left foot in the Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay.

"For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot. He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team's medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal," Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. "We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He's one of the fiercest competitors I've been around during my 20-plus years in the League. At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve."

Bill Voth, with Panthers.com, said this keeps Newton out through the final eight games of the season, with a slim chance of a postseason return under an "extreme circumstance."

