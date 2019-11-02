Caught on camera: Trick-or-treater fills empty candy bowl with his own candy

A trick-or-treater was caught on a security camera selflessly providing his own treats when he saw that the bowl on the porch he was visiting was empty.
In the now-viral video, a young boy named Jackson can be seen running up to a bowl expecting it to be full of candy. Instead, Jackson finds it empty and worryingly looks around, saying, "There ain't no more candy."
Jackson then does the unexpected. He reaches deep inside his own bag and can be seen putting handfuls of candy into the empty bucket.
The incident was caught on Leslie Hodges' Nest Cam and later posted to Facebook.
"Caught this on our Nest camera.... this has got to give hope to everyone that there are still amazing people in this world. What a selfless act from this little guy! Kudos to his parents!!!," Hodges wrote.
The video has been viewed over 10 million times since it was posted Thursday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}