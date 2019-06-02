0 Chef Leah Chase, Queen of Creole Cuisine and civil rights icon, dead at 96

NEW ORLEANS - Celebrity chef Leah Chase, often referred to as the Queen of Creole Cuisine, has died at age 96, her family announced late Saturday.

Chase Family official statement regarding the death of Leyah (Leah) Lange Chase, Wife of the late Edgar L. “Dooky”... Posted by Dooky Chase's Restaurant on Saturday, June 1, 2019

According to a family statement shared on Facebook, Chase, a civil rights icon who was co-owner and executive chef of New Orleans' famous Dooky Chase's Restaurant, died Saturday "surrounded by her family."

"She was a major supporter of cultural and visual arts and an unwavering advocate for civil liberties and full inclusion of all," the statement read. "She was a proud entrepreneur, a believer in the Spirit of New Orleans and the good will of all people, and an extraordinary woman of faith."

The post described Chase as "a strong and selfless matriarch" whose "daily joy was not simply cooking, but preparing meals to bring people together."

"One of her most prized contributions was advocating for the Civil Rights Movement through feeding those on the front lines of the struggle for human dignity," the statement continued. "She saw her role and that of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant to serve as a vehicle for social change during a difficult time in our country’s history. Throughout her tenure, Leah treasured all of her customers and was honored to have the privilege to meet and serve them."

Chase, who married her late husband, Edgar "Dooky" Chase Jr., in 1946, converted her husband's family's sandwich shop into New Orleans' "first white-tablecloth restaurant for black patrons," The Associated Press reported. The restaurant, named after her father-in-law, hosted black and white civil rights activists, including Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, during segregation and became a cultural institution, WWL-TV reported.

More recently, two presidents – Barack Obama and George W. Bush – ate there, according to the station.

That time 'she had to slap' Barack Obama: https://t.co/0ZyGfTVvT3 pic.twitter.com/Oz0JBUgKuj — New Orleans Advocate (@theadvocateno) June 2, 2019

#OTD President George W. Bush; Dooky Chase's restaurant owner Leah Chase; @xula1925 president Dr. Norman Francis (l) & Reverend Fred Luter (r) during #dinner w/Louisiana cultural & community leaders in New Orleans.- Aug. 28, 2007https://t.co/NJCgjhwslR pic.twitter.com/yRzitUKDFV — GeorgeWBush Library (@GWBLibrary) August 28, 2018

Public figures, celebrities and colleagues flocked to social media to share their memories of Chase and offer condolences to her family.

Leah Chase was a legend, an icon and an inspiration. It is impossible to overstate what she meant to our City and to our community. At Dooky Chase’s Restaurant: she made creole cuisine the cultural force that it is today. pic.twitter.com/MSFaNdLvsx — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) June 2, 2019

One of the greatest people of our time passed at age 96. Sending all our love to the family and friends of the one and only Leah Chase. I’m so blessed that I got to cook with her, cook for her, and enjoy meals from her own hands, but mostly I’m grateful … https://t.co/t4iJTMLGqv pic.twitter.com/T3Ss9YvtrT — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 2, 2019

It is with great sadness that I share with you the passing of legendary chef #LeahChase. Her family just released word that she has died. Y’all, Ms. Chase was one of my favorites. Anytime I would visit New Orleans 1/ pic.twitter.com/5KUqvvb5LB — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) June 2, 2019

"While we mourn her loss, we celebrate her remarkable life, and cherish the life lessons she taught us," the family statement concluded. "The Family will continue her legacy of 'Work, Pray, and Do for Others.'"

In lieu of flowers, Chase's family is requesting donations to the Edgar L. "Dooky" Jr. and Leah Chase Family Foundation at P.O. Box 791313, New Orleans, LA, 70179.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

