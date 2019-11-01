0 Chick-fil-A mistakenly promotes National Sandwich Day despite being closed Sunday

Chick-fil-A fans hoping to celebrate National Sandwich Day at the fast-food chain Nov. 3 might be disappointed to learn that the unofficial holiday falls on a Sunday this year.

The company sent an email this week to some of its loyalty members inviting customers to celebrate with a chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A on Sunday, Nov. 3, USA Today reported.

"Well … this is awkward," Chick-fil-A representatives wrote in a follow-up email Thursday, according to USA Today. "We recently sent an email that included a message about National Sandwich Day, which naturally we were very excited about. … We didn’t realize it falls on Sunday when we are closed. We apologize for the confusion and hope to see you soon (Monday-Saturday)."

In a statement obtained by Business Insider, Chick-fil-A representatives poked fun at the snafu.

"The cows sometimes get over-eager on their quest for self-preservation," the statement said. "They have been reminded that Sundays are off limits."

The Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has famously been closed on Sundays since 1946.

"Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia," according to the company's website. "Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose -- a practice we uphold today."

