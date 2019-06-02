0 Child escapes cougar attack

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A child is safe after escaping serious injury when a cougar tried to attack Saturday in Leavenworth.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said the incident happened at dusk in Enchantment Park.

Enchantment Park is located off of Highway 2 and is on the edge of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

According to The Wenatchee World, it was around 9:15 p.m. when the animal attacked a boy who was in the park with family. The family released their dogs, stopping the attack.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers were called along with local law enforcement agencies to track down the animal.

People in the area were warned to stay away while dogs and WDFW trailed the animal.

Bryant said the cougar was found and euthanized.

Capt. Mike Jewell, with WDFW, told The Wenatchee World that the boy sustained minor injuries.

Back in March, a British Columbia mother pried open the jaws of one of two cougars that had her 7-year-old son by the arm. She heard a commotion in her backyard, ran to help and pounced on the young male cat attacking her son.

The boy suffered injuries to the head, neck and arm and was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment, the network reported.

His mother suffered minor injuries to her hand.

