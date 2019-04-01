0 Couple married 82 years says no secret to long life together: 'Just be nice to each other'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Trust and communication are two of the things they say it takes to keep a healthy, long-lasting marriage. But a North Carolina couple celebrating their 100th and 103rd birthdays may have all the answers to making it through to 80-plus years of marriage.

On Sunday, D.W. Williams, 103, and Willie Williams, 100, celebrated their birthdays and 82 years of marriage.

Their daughter and granddaughter threw them a party at First Mayfield Memorial Baptist in north Charlotte.

"To see them at this age and still doing well, it's just a blessing to have them here," granddaughter BJ Williams-Greene said.

Over the years, the couple said they remember meeting each other and cab rides going up from 10 cents.

They said they have lived through wars, the Depression and the civil rights era.

But they said they have no big secret to living, love and keeping their marriage healthy.

"I don't have no secret for that; just be nice to each other," Willie Williams said.

Their granddaughter said she does have an answer because her grandparents are her inspiration.

"It's communication and loving each other and working together. They are each other's best friend," Williams-Greene said.

For fun, WSOC-TV asked the couple what they would do if they had another 100 years to live.

"I don't know,” D.W. Williams said.

“Sit around the house," Willie Williams added.

Both of their birthdays were earlier this month, only seven days apart.

