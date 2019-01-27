  • Domino's Pizza employee shot, killed while making delivery in South Carolina

    By: Ann Smajstrla, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    DARLINGTON, S.C. - Authorities said a Domino's Pizza employee was fatally shot while making a delivery before midnight Saturday in Darlington, South Carolina.

    Deputies responded to the scene and found a person unconscious in a car, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert Kilgo told local media. Coroner Todd Hardee pronounced the person dead at the scene.

    The deceased person was an employee of Domino’s Pizza and had been making a routine delivery when they were shot, the Hartsville Messenger reported. The victim’s name will be released Sunday, Hardee said.

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

